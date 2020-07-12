Civil society group Repubblika on Sunday confirmed its commitment towards all that slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia had worked for on the occasion of the 1,000th day since her death.

Caruana Galizia was killed in car bomb on October 16, 2017.

Repubblika said Caruana Galizia’s murder had started before the actual day of the murder by those in power.

It sid it confirmed its commitment to ensure the truth on the murder would come out and justice would be done. It also renewed its commitment in favour of all that Caruana Galizia had worked for and for which she was killed.

The more time passed, Repubblika said, the more it was confirmed how right she had been when she sometimes stood alone to show that the country was being eaten up by corruption.

While acknowledging her unique contribution towards the country, Repubblika reiterated that all the corrupt had not managed to stop her because it would continue what Caruana Galizia had started.