Civil society group Repubblika called on the government’s obligation to provide all the necessary resources for the justice administration after the judicial association raised the alarm that the system is near “collapse”.

Earlier this week, in a strongly worded statement, the Association of the Maltese Judiciary attacked the “persistent failures” of authorities to tackle staffing and other problems in court.

It warned that the system is at “the brink of collapse” and that unless judges and magistrates are given adequate resources and competent staff, the judiciary will “not be in a position to deliver justice within a reasonable time.”

In a reply, the Justice Ministry said it was again increasing the budget for the court to ensure more efficient justice.

In a response, Repubblika expressed its concerns about the statement, and that the situation is a “serious threat” to the safeguarding of people’s rights, the rule of law and democracy.

“The government has an obligation to ensure that the administration of justice has all the necessary resources to carry out its duties,” the statement read.

“It is dangerous, unfair, and incorrect that the government continues to provide financial resources into phantom jobs, empty programs, and agencies while leaving the administration of justice without the resources it needs in today’s society.”

The group said justice administration is a basic service for society, as are health and education services.

“Without justice, we will not remain a civil country but become a den of thieves where the strong oppress others,” it continued.

Repubblika said that the government must use taxpayer money well and seriously invest in the administration of the justice system.