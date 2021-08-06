Civil society group Repubblika has taken its campaign for the resignatio of Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis to the streets of Birkirkara, the heart of his constituency.

The NGO is insisting that Zammit Lewis, whom it describes as a “bootlicker of criminals”, is not fit to hold public office and should resign over his intimacy with alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech.

Repubblika on Friday embarked on what it described as a "Ġaħan tour", driving through the streets of Birkirkara with two jeeps, blaring the message that Zammit Lewis’s position was no longer tenable.

RELATED STORIES Watch: Zammit Lewis was 'following party line' with 17 Black justice mockery

Speaker dismisses urgent call for no confidence motion in Edward Zammit Lewis

The minister has been facing increased pressure to step down following the publication of WhatsApp messages between him and Fenech. In one such message the minister told Fenech: “I miss you so much”.

Repubblika said the messages were exchanged when Zammit Lewis already knew that Fenech owned the secret Dubai-registered 17 Black which was linked to government corruption.

Zammit Lews had also told Fenech that Labour voters were “ġaħan” (a derogatory term for dim people) who were not after political competence.

Repubblika president Robert Aquilina said Zammit Lewis continued his intimate relationship with Fenech even after he knew that he was the owner of 17 Black.

“We have a justice minister who instead of seeking justice, flirted with Yorgen Fenech on WhatsApp,” Aquilina said.

He also renewed Repubblika’s call to Prime Minister Robert Abela to sack his minister. Repubblika plans to take the ‘Ġaħan tour’ to other localities in the eighth electoral district.