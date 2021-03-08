Civil society group Repubblika has warned Prime Minister Robert Abela to walk back ‘threats’ to the organisation’s freedom of speech, unless he wanted to find himself once again under intense public scrutiny as a consequence.

Addressing a press conference in Castille Square on Monday afternoon, Repubblika president Robert Aquilina said the organisation had been “found guilty of criticising the government” and is being threatened for continuing to speak the truth.

Last week the NGO was accused of breaching NGO law and has been threatened with legal action from the Commission of Voluntary Organisations if it does not amend its statute.

The Commissioner has accused Repubblika of irregularities related to funding and the sources of income it uses to fund its activities.

Repubblika has vehemently denied these accusations and say that the Commission of Voluntary Organisations is being used by the government as a puppet to censor the NGO.

Every cent collected in conformity with law'

“Every cent that Repubblika has or ever has had was collected from public donations in full conformity with the law. All our spending has been lawful and according to Repubblika’s statute that is periodically audited,” Aquilina said.

“We are certain that it is no coincidence that this action against us is announced a few days after we started protesting again and after Abela bowed to our pressure to sack another parliamentary secretary.”

“We are morally convinced that the hand of Abela’s government is behind this, who is responding to crushing pressure by responding with tactics inspired by facism.”

Republika warned the Prime Minister that if threats against it are not retreated it would inform all embassies and consulates in Malta of this “abuse”, as well as the European Commission and “other international organisations”.

“Robert Abela is still in time to call off his threats and he is still in time to decide whether he serves democracy and the Republic, or whether he serves the corrupt actors who have their grip on the country,” Aquilina said.

“That being said, we assure Abela that whatever he decides, Repubblika is here to stay.”