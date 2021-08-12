Repubblika president Robert Aquilina warned on Thursday that criticism of civil society NGOs by a new PN candidate exposed fascist sentiments.

Aquilina was referring to comments by Alex Borg, who on Wednesday “strongly condemned” NGOs Civil Society Network and Repubblika.

“

Alex Borg's Facebook post

Posting a screenshot of a Civil Society Network post asking social media users whether they would rather see "the faltering PN" replaced by a new political party, Borg said that as a PN candidate he "completely disassociated" himself "from entities like these, whose main goal goes beyond the principles and values of our glorious party.

“I always believed in and followed the PN’s values. I will work in favour of the PN and our leader Bernard Grech. The two entities I mentioned are irrelevant to my work in favour of our Gozo and Malta,” the young candidate said.

In his Facebook post, he also urged all PN activists, members and candidates, to follow his steps so as to continue “strengthening the party”.

Aquilina reacted publicly hours later, after calling up Borg to speak to him about his social media post.

He claims Borg told him that people who wanted to fight for the country’s wellbeing should not form part of, and militate, as part of an NGO. The should instead join the PN.

'Apologise immediately'

“Those who know me know I believe in dialogue, but sometimes even dialogue has its limits,” Aquilina said on Thursday morning.

“When the line of decency is crossed and calls for a sense of responsibility fall on deaf ears, there is no other choice but to speak publicly.”

We’ve already seen a person become politically and institutionally isolated and killed soon afterwards

“Attacks on Repubblika over the past few hours expose fascist sentiments and attitudes. There are no other words to describe them. There is no room for these kind of attacks in a democracy. Those who carried out these attacks must apologise immediately.

“We’ve already seen a person become politically and institutionally isolated and killed soon afterwards. We won’t allow this fascist attitude to live on uncensored.”

Aquilina said the NGO has been targeted several times over the past years, including by the Prime Minister, after speaking up about 120 people who were stranded at sea.

As a result of the “fascist attack”, Repubblika activists had to be escorted by the police. However, not even such attacks had silenced the NGO.

“Repubblika is no one’s mouthpiece. Never – not even once – did we use any political party or entity’s resources. Our work, whether you agree with it or not, is the result of several hours invested by our volunteers and members. The little money we have has all been collected from the public.”