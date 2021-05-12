Civil society organization Repubblika has withdrawn its legal challenge of the system of judicial appointments following a recent pronouncement by the European Court of Justice.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi, appearing for Repubblika, said that the challenge had helped bring about important reforms, and four judges were appointed on April 15 without any interference by the government.

Through that reference to the European Court, Repubblika had secured for all EU citizens, important guidelines on the matter of judicial independence that is crucial for a democracy, he added

The pronouncement by the ECJ had attracted academic acclaim and that was something Repubblika was proud of.

The European court on April 20 said the prime minister’s power to select judges from a shortlist does not breach EU law, the European Court of Justice ruled.

Azzopardi said Repubblika's legal efforts had brought about an unprecedented reassessment of Maltese and European jurisprudence on this important subject that is likely to benefit society at large.

The State Advocate declared that he was taking cognizance of the withdrawal of the case and agreed that each of the parties was to shoulder their respective legal and judicial costs.

In light of these submissions, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, thanked the parties for their good conduct and declared the case closed.