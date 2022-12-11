Several activities are being organised by Festivals Malta through the National Festivals Committee, together with the Office of the President, to commemorate Republic Day, being celebrated on Tuesday.

Republic Day commemorates when on December 13, 1974 Malta revised its constitution to become a Republic, appointing its first President, Sir Anthony Mamo.

On Tuesday at 10am, the traditional ceremonial parade will be organised by the Armed Forces of Malta in St George's Square, Valletta. It will be attended by the country's highest authorities including President George Vella and Prime Minister Robert Abela.

This will be followed by an investiture ceremony at the Grand Council Hall, in the Grand Master's Palace, Valletta at 11am.

At 1pm, the President will place a memorial wreath at the foot of the Republic Day monument in Marsa.

The King’s Own Band Club of Valletta will then march along Republic Street at 5pm.

Other activities in commemoration of the Republic Day National Holiday include a march by St Anthony’s Band Club of Birkirkara along Republic Street in, Valletta on Monday at 6pm.