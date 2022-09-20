Republic of Ireland midfielder Robbie Brady wants to cap his return from international exile with more exploits at football’s biggest tournaments.

The 30-year-old, now with English second-tier club Preston, became a national hero when he scored the goal that secured a 1-0 win over Italy as Ireland advanced into the last 16 of the 2016 European Championships in France, where his converted penalty threatened to upset the hosts.

But subsequent knee and Achilles injuries interrupted a career which saw the former Manchester United trainee move from Burnley to Bournemouth before joining Preston.

Brady has not played for his country since winning his 57th cap in a friendly against Qatar in March last year, but he is now back in Stephen Kenny’s squad for the Nations League matches against Scotland and Armenia.

Asked if he still had ambitions to appear in another major international tournament, Brady replied: “Definitely.

Click here for full story