Former Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday that he is withdrawing from the US presidential race, saying, "this is not my time."

Speaking at the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Pence said: "It's become clear to me: this is not my time."

He added, "After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president."

Pence served as vice president during the Donald Trump administration till 2021.