Reputations are earned slowly but are lost quickly. The opinions and views of the public on an individual, business or any other organisation, including the Catholic Church, are earned over time as the overall character or culture of an organisation are judged by society. They are the result of behaviour, character, personality and culture, and on the way particular delicate situations are decided upon and actioned.

Reputation defines the social standing of a person or organisation in society. It indicates the influence that that person or company can have on the community. It suggests trustworthiness, integrity and honesty. An organisation has a good reputation if it shows concern and is guided by the right values, and by not compromising on its values. Any organisation should be concerned about the way it is perceived in its community. To build a reputation an organisation needs to examine itself and be honest about its own strengths and weaknesses. Reputation is characterised by being sincere with others, by listening to complaints and criticism, by doing what one says one ought to do, and by accepting responsibility for failures.

Authority, responsibility and accountability go hand in hand, and you cannot have one without the others. The key element here is accountability.

The absence of accountability has eroded respect for many organisations and leaders, especially in politics. Having a principled character or an uncompromising organisational culture provide for a strong reputation. The grave temptation is that leaders see themselves above the law and feel exempted from the rules that govern everyone.

Reputation therefore leads the way to respect and admiration by society, based on the track record and experience of that organisation in its decision-making and activities. We distinguish ourselves by our own reputation, by our wisdom, the combination of knowledge and character reflected in our opinions and judgement, by our actions and performance, and by our sense of caring and building constructive relationships.

Even the Catholic Church has faced over time a crisis in its reputation, with stories of child abuse, reckless use of its authority, and financial misuse. A belief shared universally and in the Catholic Church is that actions speak louder than words. Attempts to cover up abuses aggravate and amplify the original offence.

Pope Francis has since his elevation given testimony to the belief that giving an example by doing what one believes and says, will have a lasting impact on others and will contribute to a change in culture, even if the culture is centuries-old. Recognising abuse is more important than the Church’s reputation. These are Pope Francis’s words to the ‘Conference on Child’s Protection’ held in Poland on the September 20, 2021, organised by the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Preserving one’s reputation should never outweigh the truth.

More recently, in his address to priests and religious in Congo on the World Day for Consecrated Lives, Pope Francis stressed that the vocation in the Church is different from a profession or social position. The mission of the consecrated is that of “acting as signs of Christ’s presence, his unconditional love, his reconciliation and forgiveness and his compassionate concern for the needs of the poor”. Pope Francis has gained universal recognition as the pope of the poor and the marginalised.

