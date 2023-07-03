The Environment and Planning Review Tribunal has rejected an NGO’s request to suspend a permit for a seven-storey home for the elderly at the entrance to Victoria, just 100 metres away from another site where the Planning Authority greenlighted a seven-storey three-star hotel.

The tribunal rejected Din l-Art Ħelwa’s arguments that the permit ought to be suspended until the appeal is decided because the project involved extensive excavation works.

It ruled that the reasons behind the request could not be considered as a basis of some form of disproportionate damage or any prejudice if such works were not suspended, also considering that the development permit included safeguards for the protection of third-party rights.

The permit for PA/08743/21 allowed the demolition of the existing disused building, excavation of the site and construction of home for the elderly over five floors above ground, a semi-basement and a basement level and a roof garden. The proposed development envisages 57 rooms and the provision of 14 underground parking spaces.

The site where developer Simon Grech plans to build the home for the elderly lies on the corner of Triq Fortunato Mizzi and Triq l-Universitas.

The proposed home for the elderly in Victoria.

Din L-Art Ħelwa had objected to the project saying it was concerned about the impact of the proposed replacement building, which has a negative impact on the distinct character of Victoria’s urban landscape.

The case officer last November recommended granting the permit since the project was “considered as being acceptable on all relevant policy grounds”. Five days before Christmas, the Planning Commission, chaired by Stephania Baldacchino with Anthony Camilleri and Mireille Fsadni as members, unanimously approved the project.

The permit was appealed by DLĦ Gozo and the appeal is still pending, with the next sitting planned for mid-July.

The earmarked home for the elderly lies just 100 metres from another massive block where the same Planning Commission approved the demolition and excavation of the site, the construction of an underlying car park for 41 cars and three motorbike spaces, a restaurant, a three-star hotel with 62 bedrooms including ancillary facilities and a swimming pool.

Proposed by developer Walter Farrugia, the site is on the corner of Triq Fortunato Mizzi and Triq ta’ Viani.