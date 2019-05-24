The recent announcement that the government intended to scrap the end of primary or benchmark exam came as a surprise to many, not least the teachers’ unions and parents’ representatives. The announcement was made at the end of the scholastic year, hardly ideal to elicit public debate.

The main justification given for the benchmark exam review is that this is no longer really ‘national’ since the number of participating Church and independent primary schools has been decreasing steadily since its start in 2011. But the biggest drop is in the independent sector.

Indeed, for the 2018 edition less than half the Year 6 students from less than half the schools participated, with four schools dropping out in the last two years. Added to this, the teachers and heads of independent schools that were invited to three separate focus groups as part of the study did not show up.

This is significant since independent schools are much more financially autonomous from the State than Church schools. They are therefore much less likely to be susceptible to persuasion to continue participating in any educational initiative that they no longer deem to be worth the effort.

Yet, at no point does the study question why there was this collapse of confidence in the benchmark exam by non-State schools. Its remit implies that the fault lies exclusively in the structure of the exam system itself.

But the independent and Church schools had been intimately involved in the formulation of the benchmark exam, since it impacted their educational autonomy. For the Church boys’ schools it meant opting for a mixed intake rather than taking the academic cream of the crop. Thus, the benchmark exam cannot be viewed apart from the historic collaboration between the three sectors on a number of interlinked reforms. From 2009, the sectors worked together to transform our national educational system from one based on competitive examinations to one based on individualised mixed-ability teaching and learning.

The benchmark exam was part of this reform, and was meant to be part of a wider assessment system that would eventually transform the high-stakes end-of-primary exams into diagnostic tools for student and school improvement. The quality of students’ learning environment and their educational success would no longer depend on these exam results. This reform has largely failed, partly because the pre-2013 administration did not keep its eye on the ball.

But the failure is mostly due to the post-2013 piecemeal dismantling of the reform. Instead of empowering and supporting teachers and schools to implement the new vision, the government reintroduced student segregation and watered-down syllabi across the board. It claimed this better addressed students’ needs, shunning decades of research to the contrary. This effectively vitiated the benchmark exam.

Up to now some features of the pre-2013 reform have been retained, such as the Learning Outcomes Framework (LOF), the benchmark exam and continuous assessment.

But, divorced from their foundations, these are likely be left to shrivel or to be warped out of recognition.

The LOF could now be used to justify the two-track assessment system that could replace the benchmark exam.

The government has opted to ignore that its erstwhile partners have been ‘voting with their feet’.

It should not be surprised if its post-benchmark proposals will prompt them to seek their own alternative end-of-primary assessment models.