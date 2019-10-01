The general rule is that all ‘residential lease contracts’ (as qualified in yesterday’s article) made after the proposed Residential Leases Act comes into force must be registered with the Housing Authority. Contracts of private residential leases that are not registered will be considered null, presumably resulting in neither party being in a position to enforce a claim against the other on the basis of that contract. The Bill allows a lessee to register the lease in lieu of the lessor, at the latter’s expense, if the lessor refuses or fails, for any reason, to register the lease.

Article 1531A of the Civil Code contains five essential elements that all leases of urban properties regulated by the second framework (mentioned in the previous article) must contain (on pain of nullity). These are: a description of the property to be leased, the agreed use of the property let, the period for which that period will be let, whether such lease may be extended and in what manner, and the amount of rent to be paid and the manner in which such payment is to be made.

The Bill states that these five requisites must be included in all leases falling within the scope of the Act. As shall be seen, with respect to the period for which the property will be let, the Act will introduce certain minimums that parties to a contract cannot depart from. Two other requisites introduced by the Bill that shall only be required for contracts regulated by the Residential Leases Act are: the amount deposited by the lessee by way of security for the performance of his obligations and an inventory attesting the conditions of the premises as well as the state of any furniture and appliance supplied by the lessor.

According to the Bill, in the absence of one or more of these essential requirements, the contract shall not be registerable; as seen earlier on, a contract of lease not registered will be devoid of any legal effect since it would be considered null. Therefore, parties to a lease agreement regulated by the Act must ensure that all information required is indeed supplied. That being said, the last two requisites merit some comments. Firstly, it is unclear as to what would be expected from parties in the event (unlikely as it might be) that they agree that no deposit is to be paid by the lessee by way of security. On the one hand, the Bill is relatively strict in indicating that, if the parties simply omit this from the contract, they will risk attracting a declaration of nullity.

On the other, they may arguably include a declaration that ‘zero’ euro is being deposited by way of security, but this would not be entirely correct since the requisite in Article 6(1)(b) of the Bill clearly states that the contract must indicate “any amount deposited” – and a nil amount is certainly not an amount deposited. The word ‘deposited’ presupposes a determinate amount that is not nil, and thus, this solution would neither be ideal nor correct.

The inclusion of the words “if any” in Article 6(1)(b) of the Bill would clarify the matter, as parties which agree that no deposit is to be held by way of security would be able to simply omit this requisite from the contract without giving rise to a possibility that the contract is declared null. If such amendment is made, Article 6(1)(b) would read: “All private residential lease contracts made after the entry into force of this Act shall be made in writing and shall include the following requirement… (b) If any, any amount deposited by the lessee by way of security, for the performance of his obligations”.

One has to be careful when drafting residential lease agreements

Secondly, while submission of an inventory might lead to registration of the lease, it is not entirely clear what the level of detail expected by parties in drawing up an inventory is. For instance, what would happen if eventually it transpires that the inventory was incomplete or inaccurate, or did not properly “attest the condition of the premises as well as the state of any furniture and appliance”?

Would the competent authority revoke registration and render the lease agreement null?

Guidelines by the Housing Authority, or perhaps template inventories with standardised terms, would certainly reduce risks of unnecessary complications.

Forbidden clauses

Contracts of lease regulated by the Act may not include any of the so-called ‘forbidden clauses’ listed in Article 7 of the Bill, the first of which refers to “automatic termination of the contract other than the non-fulfilment of the lessee’s obligations” under the normal provisions of the Civil Code.

Thus, for instance, a lessor who does not wish that his lessee organises dinner parties for friends and family in the leased tenement may not include a clause for the automatic termination of the lease if the tenant becomes aware that the lessee organised such a party, unless, in so doing, the lessee fails to use the tenement as a bonus paterfamilias, which is one of the things lessees are bound by in accordance with the normal provisions of the Civil Code.

The Bill is silent on whether lessors may impose obligations on lessees other than those contained in the Civil Code, assuming that lessors may indeed lay down additional conditions. However, this is somewhat restricted by Article 7(1)(g) of the Bill which states that contracts of lease may not have clauses that limit the use one is “expected to make of a residence”.

For conditions that are not ‘forbidden’ (and which may therefore be imposed on lessees), the proposed Act seems to be silent on whether a lessor may, as punitive measures, impose damages (whether pre-liquidated or otherwise). This is assuming, therefore, that damages may be imposed if a lessee breaches conditions of the lease, so long as the conditions so imposed are not expressly forbidden, in which case such conditions would be deemed to have not been included in the lease agreement at all.

Minimum contractual durations

The Bill differentiates between short private residential leases and long private residential leases. The main difference between these two categories of residential leases lies in the minimum contractual duration for each type of lease. Contracts for long private residential leases, which, in terms of the Bill, are leases “other than short private residential leases”, must be for a duration of at least one year. Any contract for a long private residential lease with a duration of less than one year will be deemed to have been concluded for one year.

The one-year minimum duration does not apply to short private residential leases. These may be for periods as short as parties agree, provided that they do not exceed six months. This six-month maximum limit, over which short private residential leases are no longer considered as such, emerges from the definition in Article 2 of the Bill.

This defines ‘short private residential leases’ as leases of less than six months meant for non-resident workers employed for less than six months; for non-resident students enrolled in courses of less than six months; residents who would need to rent an alternative primary residence for a period of less than six months; and for non-residents needing to rent for a period of less than six months, provided they would not be seeking to establish their long residence in Malta.

The Act will require short private residential leases to indicate the category within which the lease falls and to attest it through attached documentation, in the absence of which the contract will be deemed to be a long private residential lease.

With regards to short private residential leases, one should note that the wording in the definition in Article 2 states these types of leases are those leases of “less than six months” rather than “six months or less”, as if to imply that contracts of a duration of exactly six months (and not a day shorter) are long, not short, private residential leases.

Whether this is intentional or an innocent oversight in the drafting of the Bill is unclear, but this goes to highlight how careful one has to be in drafting residential lease agreements, especially if parties want the agreement to be a short private residential lease.

If this is indeed a drafting oversight, an amendment might perhaps clarify the matter.

Dr Mario Frendo LL.B (Hons), M.Adv (Melit). is an Associate Lawyer at Gonzi & Associates, Advocates. This article should not be construed as providing legal advice to the reader.