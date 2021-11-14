A woman is on her way to hospital after she was rescued from the area known as il-Qarraba, limits of Mġarr.

The rescue was carried out by the Civil Protection Department in a two-hour intense operation that had to be carried out completely on foot.

The police confirmed the incident but did not have any other details.

TVM reported that the victim is a 22-year-old woman. They said she suffered fractures.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.

Support Us