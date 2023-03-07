Updated 5.43pm
A man who fell some three storeys into a Mosta valley was rescued by Civil Protection Department on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire engines and an ambulance were dispatched to Wied il-Għasel at around 4pm, after the man's companion alerted emergency services to the fall.
Police eventually found the two close to a quarry in the area.
Once rescued, the man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital. A police spokesperson said initial indications are that he was only slightly hurt.
