At least 30 people are being rescued from rocks at Għar Lapsi in Siġġiewi after arriving in a boat on Tuesday afternoon.

The Armed Forces of Malta is on site to give the assistance to the group of men and women.

Police confirmed the boat containing a group of migrants docked near the Lapsi reverse osmosis plant at around 2pm.

They made it all the way to shore without assistance and were waiting for help on the rocky coastline.

A group of around 30 migrants are being rescued. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The exact number of arrivals, their condition and where they travelled from is not yet known. However many were able to wave at onlookers 100 metres above them on the cliffside.

Army officers were seen rescuing the group two at a time onto a white AFM dinghy while waves hit the rocks. They are then being transported to a larger boat.

Times of Malta did not see the vessel that disembarked the group but the group of people appeared to be dry.

It is unusual for migrant boats to make it to shore, with most rescues taking place at sea.

The group are being rescued two at a time by army officers. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

However, in February eight men were found walking on a road leading from Żurrieq to Għar Lapsi and it was thought they had made it to Malta after crossing the Mediterranean.

So far this year, 464 migrants have arrived in Malta after attempting to cross the Mediterranean sea from North Africa, according to the UNHCR.

Police and officials on site. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli