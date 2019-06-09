Updated 1.55pm

A group of 37 migrants arrived in Malta after they were rescued by the Maltese authorities earlier on Sunday.

At 8.33h CEST the #Maltese authorities confirmed to us the #RESCUE of the boat! 37 people were rescued & will be brought to Malta. We hope there were no fatalities. After speaking with them throughout the night we are relieved that they were finally found. Welcome to #Europe! — Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) June 23, 2019

Photo: Jonathan Borg

The group were in a boat that left Libya more than a day ago. With their boat in danger, they called Alarm Phone, a service for refugees in distress at sea.

The NGO contacted the Maltese authorities who confirmed they would be rescuing the migrants.

The organisation hoped all 37 would make it to safety, claiming some were "near death" and needed immediate medical care.

"We hope there were no fatalities and we relieved they were finally found,” it said.

A spokesman for the AFM said the condition of those on board is not yet known.

Photo: Jonathan Borg