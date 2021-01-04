Some 250 migrants rescued by an Open Arms vessel in international waters on December 31 and last Saturday are being taken to a quarantine ship at Porto Empedocle in Sicily, the NGO has reported.

The migrants include a group of 97 who were reportedly picked up from a boat in Malta's search and rescue area on Saturday.

NGO Alarm Phone said that the Maltese authorities ignored a request for assistance. Among the migrants were 17 minors and two women.