The Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST) recently launched a new funding programme to fund projects that are still in the early stages of research, but which boast a high degree of excellence as well as national and international relevance. The programme will fund initial research in products or services that could have a significant impact on industry, and ultimately lead to new avenues for economic growth.

Called the Research Excellence Programme, it has been created to meet the need of Maltese public and private entities to concentrate on “initial conceptual research”. Its main aim is to create a broader Maltese research and innovation system, while developing skills in new multidisciplinary fields in the research sector.

Successful applicants will be eligible for a maximum grant of €50,000, which must be used within one year. The grant may be used to fund the employment of researchers, the purchase or hire of specialised instruments to be used for research, consumables, service providers, travel, scientific information, other relevant research expenditure and up to 10 per cent of indirect eligible costs. Public entities may use the grant to cover of 100 per cent of eligible costs while private entities will be funded at a rate of 90 per cent.

The call for applications is open until November 18.

For more information on this funding opportunity, eligibility criteria, rules for participation and application forms, e-mail rep.mcst@gov.mt or visit the link below.

https://mcst.gov.mt/mcst-news/research-excellence-programme-2020-call/