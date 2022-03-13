World-leading researchers from Malta are featured in the latest special edition of Xjenza Online, the Malta Chamber of Scientists’ peer-reviewed open-access journal.

The front cover of the special edition of Xjenza Online features a painting by Prof. Victor Grech called Gozo Fields.

In this special edition, Malta’s most cited scientists who have published research ranging from economics and psychology to chemistry and medicine, were invited to submit research articles and share insights gained during their career.

A Stanford University study conducted in 2019 listed the top two per cent of the world’s most cited researchers in 22 fields from 1965 to 2019. Among the 100,000 most successful researchers were 11 scientists based in Malta, seven of whom are conducting their research at the University of Malta. The special edition features 10 of these top university scholars. The topics of the 10 articles represent a diverse cross-section of academic disciplines.

For example, in the field of medical research, Victor Grech finds that the imbalance between male and female newborns is mainly caused by stress and sex-selective termination, also known as gendercide.

Meanwhile, Godfrey Baldacchino looks into gender inequality in academia. He finds that, although there still is a huge gender gap, it is likely to close with time on the basis of existing policy.

And in economics, Lino Briguglio takes readers on a journey through his 50-year research career in which he mainly worked on the economies of small states and economic vulnerability.

The publication was edited by Giuseppe Di Giovanni, from the University of Malta. He is Xjenza Online’s former editor-in-chief and himself one of the top two per cent most cited neuroscientists worldwide. He also penned the editorial.

To access the journal, visit the website below.

www.xjenza.org