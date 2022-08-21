The Energy and Water Agency is calling on all local researchers to come forward with proposals and apply for the 2022 R&I Grant Scheme in Energy and Water.

The R&I Grant Scheme aims to provide opportunities for local researchers to help fund their innovative solutions. The 2022 call has a budget €500,000 and 4 focus areas to choose from and must be completed between 18 months to 24 months. Each research idea can receive up to €200,000 as a grant. Proposals in water can vary from improving water efficiency in agriculture and industrial drainage water. While proposals in energy can range from PV optimisation to a better understanding of industrial heat recovery systems. In an effort to strengthen our local R&I sector, all proposals must be submitted jointly by partners that teamed up from private enterprises, academia, and the public sector.

As we aim to shift towards a more sustainable and decarbonised economy, we are becoming increasingly reliant on research and innovation. This year’s call has been specifically tailored to emphasise the importance and our reliance on R&I. This means that by the end of the project, all research ideas must be materialised into a ‘prototype’ operational in a relevant environment.

In the past few years, our local research and innovation scene has seen significant growth. Through the R&I Grant scheme, the Energy and Water Agency hopes to continue creating room for growth and opportunities for collaboration for our local researchers, investors, and policymakers. The scheme is a pillar to help implement Malta’s first National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) by 2030. Since the 2020 launch of the ‘R&I Grant Scheme in Energy and Water’, two previous calls have been released. Over €1,250,000 have been invested and 11 research projects have already been supported.

This call will close on September 2, 2022. Prospective applicants are advised to read the scheme’s rules for participation carefully to ensure eligibility. For further information, please visit: https://energywateragency.gov.mt/ri-grant-scheme-2022/.

For application related queries kindly contact rni-energywateragency@gov.mt.