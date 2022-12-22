The Malta Council for Science and Technology has launched its national research and innovation (R&I) strategic plan for 2023 to 2027 for public consultation.

The plan addresses several aspects of Malta’s knowledge and innovation landscape, with a focus on enhancing the country’s potential in this regard.

Parliamentary Secretary for Innovation Keith Azzopardi Tanti said the most important aspects include a reformed governance system of national R&I policymaking, the further development of the local R&I ecosystem and the mainstreaming of R&I in public policy.

He emphasised how this strategy will play a vital role in embedding R&I within Malta’s economic vision.

MCST executive chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando said the strategy was the outcome of several years of in-depth research, consultation and technical drafting by MCST staff, in pursuit of reforming and strengthening Malta’s R&I ecosystem.

Interested parties are invited to submit their feedback here by January 31.