A team of researchers from the universities of Malta and Munich and the Austrian Academy of Sciences recently published the results of an experiment in PlosOne to suggest an explanation as to why second language learners easily notice a foreign accent in people speaking a second language but are unable to adjust our own erroneous accent when speaking the same foreign language.

Holger Mitterer, Nikola Anna Eger and Eva Reinisch recorded 24 German female learners of English speaking 60 sentences and later rated these recordings for the correctness of their accents. They subsequently altered these recordings to make them sound like they were coming from male voices.

A few weeks later, the researchers invited the same learners back to the language laboratory to judge the foreign accent of these altered voices. The learners rated their own ability to speak English in the correct accent as better than the voices in the recordings, unaware that they were, in fact, rating their own voice.

The researchers said the experiment shows that people find it difficult to hear their own foreign accent when speaking in a foreign language, and perceive their own accent as better than it really is. As a consequence, they are unable to improve their pronunciation.

The researchers said this finding suggests that objective feedback may be crucial in helping learners of second languages become aware of the typical pronunciation errors that speakers of second languages make, and avoid making these errors themselves.

The research paper, entitled ‘My English sounds better than yours: Second-language learners perceive their own accent as better than that of their peers’, may be found on the PlosOne link below.

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0227643