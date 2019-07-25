Renzo Kerr Cumbo, a Maltese sports coach and lecturer, was recently awarded a PhD by the School of Education at the University of Sheffield. The degree was conferred in absentia on August 1 as the official graduation will be held in January 2020. The PhD was funded by the Endeavour Scholarship Scheme.

For his PhD thesis, entitled ‘Coaching through principles of play. A conceptualisation of the coach’s process of knowledge generation’, Dr Kerr Cumbo conducted research to explore the process of knowledge generation that soccer coaches use when coaching through principles of play.

After conducting qualitative content analysis of two pedagogical theories and a soccer coaching methodology, Dr Kerr Cumbo conducted interviews with 10 international Uefa A and Uefa Pro soccer coaches who coach in six different countries across all continents. He said the research could provide soccer coaches a tool to continuously generate the necessary knowledge to pass on to their athletes.

Dr Kerr Cumbo said Prof. Cathy Nuthbrown and Prof. Peter Clough from the University of Sheffield were inspirational during his doctoral journey.

Dr Kerr Cumbo is a sport senior lecturer at Mcast, lecturing on the BSc in Sport Exercise and Health, and on the Master in Vocational Education Applied Research 4.0. He is also a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta. At present he is developing the first sports research hub at Mcast, which has already attracted interest from international partners.