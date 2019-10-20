Karl Cortis recently graduated from the University of Birmingham with a Master of Science by research in the areas of assessment and physical education.

The Assessment for learning (AFL) approach is a very important tool that helps teachers and students reflect on the latter’s learning experience. It relies on ongoing assessment, whereby the learner is guided in ways on how to improve.

Cortis’ research focused on finding current assessment practices being applied in lessons of Physical Education. The research revealed that most PE teachers prefer using a rubric and assess at the end of a topic rather than continuously. The teachers he consulted admitted that they did not feel sufficiently equipped to perform ongoing assessment.

The study provided a clear picture of the importance that teacher training has on assessment practices in the classroom. An area for future research would be to obtain students’ views on successful learning and assessment and to study ways in which technology could assist with this process.

Cortis’ studies were financed by a scholarship awarded to him under the Malta Sport Scholarship Scheme.