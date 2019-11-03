Anita Seguna, head of curriculum and professional learning at St Martin’s College, recently completed a doctoral study on the topic of ‘The Internationalisation of Secondary Schools in Malta’. Her study investigated the phenomenon of internationalisation – a process that looks at how schools integrate a global perspective through their development.

The global world of the 21st century is placing various pressures on every individual to become interconnected and to be knowledgeable of the numerous happenings, advancements and opportunities around them. Educational institutions, worldwide, are likewise being impacted with this global outlook and are pressurised to prepare their students for a world that is constantly in flux.

Internationalisation is a pro­cess which schools engage in and which enable them to work towards these international pressures while providing their students with the essential skills of the 21st century.

Internationalisation, however, has also been defined by Oonk and Maslowski (2011) as the “combination of the words ‘inter’ and ‘nations’. Therefore, it is a phenomenon which links nations, gives importance to the national but also goes beyond it. Therefore, a balance between sustaining the national and looking at the international is vital.

Context is vital when studying internationalisation policies and practices (Fielding & Vidovich, 2016). Therefore, Seguna chose to study Malta since it is both an island-state and a postcolonial country, a context which had not been studied previously through internationalisation. With several issues affecting the educational system, I ascertained that the study of internationalisation could help schools to look at what has been studied beyond its shores.

Seguna’s research studied the theories of internationalisation by looking at the historical, political, social, cultural, economic and academic development of internationalisation in higher educational institutions. Internationalisation within school education, a phenomenon which has been studied more recently, was then delved into.

She also ascertained that a link exists between internationalisation and school development and that internationalisation should be studied through this lens. After her literature review, she compared internationalisation in other countries against Maltese educational policy documents and reforms to understand better the Maltese scenario.

Schools that exercise a degree of autonomy and have taken on a more decentralised approach are better able to embody international characteristics

Her study took on a mixed methodology approach wherein she primarily questioned heads of school as to how internationalisation is being embedded within their schools. From the survey results she moved on to the second part of her methodological study which took on a qualitative approach. She selected three schools, one from every educational sector in Malta.

Via content analysis, Seguna concluded that Maltese schools with an internationalisation vision are at the forefront, and this international perspective is often outlined in their vision or mission statements and their school development plan.

Schools are already demonstrating their commitment for internationalisation through their varied extracurricular programme. Schools engage in ex­changes and international programmes and work towards international certificates, examinations and awards. Schools also partake in international studies.

Seguna holds that internationali­sation should be studied through school development processes, and that schools that exercise a degree of autonomy and have taken on a more decentralised approach are better able to embody international characteristics. Autonomous leaders who embody an international perspective also gain from utilising a shared leadership approach since this brings about improved communication and collaboration. Empowered staff members, as previous research has demonstrated, are able to take on new initiatives, feel satisfied and feel accountable for the work they engage in.

An international perspective is already evident within the curriculum, but Seguna recommended that schools introduce more internationally-oriented resources that do not provide only a Eurocentric viewpoint. A balance also needs to be maintained between including international aspects while giving importance to the national aspects such as culture and language.

Professional learning within schools is also essential since it provides teachers with the possibility of adopting interesting practices and choosing aspects which fit into their context. Therefore, a review of the training within schools should aim towards the international.

Her research study also demonstrated the close link between internationalisation and school development and that a strong relationship exists between school leadership, school improvement and the positive effect of having autonomous leaders operating within a decentralised system. With all the pressures being placed on schools to become more global in their approach, through their school development processes, schools can therefore reflect on their practices, identify the changes that need to be made and ponder on how to implement them. In this way schools may look at their context and the processes with them to determine the necessary changes that need to be affected to ameliorate the teaching and the learning.

Seguna’s research recommended that a similar study is carried out in primary and tertiary education and that other stakeholders are taken into consideration as this could provide a broader view of internationalisation within all educational levels in Malta.

The research also presented several examples of good practices that stakeholders in various Maltese schools are implementing. The dissemination of these good practices of internationalisation, irrespective of the sector, would help to bring about improvement and might provide some solutions for the current difficulties schools are experiencing in Malta.

Seguna therefore concluded that internationalisation in Malta has taken root and can be guided to embed internationalisation practices. This can be done by adopting a pro-active approach, as is done in many schools that are led by effective leaders, be they heads of schools or dedicated staff members.

Anita Seguna has worked as head of school for over 15 years. She holds a master’s degree in education from the University of Malta, the National Professional Qualification for Headship from the Institute of Education (UK) and a postgraduate Certificate in Training the Trainer on the Learning Outcomes Framework. She was recently awarded a doctorate from the Friedrich Alexander University, Erlangen-Nuremberg. Her doctoral degree was made possible thanks to the cooperation of all the heads of schools and the participating schools as well as funding from the 2013 Malta Government Scholarship Scheme.

