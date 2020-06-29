As our entry for the Young Reporters of the Environment, we conducted research on the project conducted eight years ago to set up water fountains around the Junior College grounds.

The water fountains, of which there are now four, are free for all visitors to use. We wanted to assess the state of the fountains and students’ perceptions towards them. The research was conducted via an online survey in which 150 students (or about 8.4 per cent of the college’s student population) took part.

The free source of drinking water gave many students an alternative to carrying or buying water bottles daily. The fountains served as a more economical and environmentally secure alternative to single-use water bottles.

They offered a more efficient way for students to hydrate or refill bottles between lectures rather than wait in long queues at the canteen. The water fountain initiative was well-received initially and was seen as an eco-friendly way to help reduce a considerable amount of plastic waste generated by the college.

However, the survey revealed that over 52 per cent of students said they were uncomfortable with the idea of using them for various reasons. The students’ most common concern was the fountains’ unsightly and unappealing appearance.

This was caused due to their outdoor placing and their exposure to natural elements such as dust and bird excreta. Other issues mentioned included inadequate water pressure from the taps and discolouration of the water.

When these complaints were brought to the attention of the Junior College administration, the latter ascertained that maintenance was done every three months and water quality testing was done twice a year. Furthermore, the fountains were cleaned on almost a daily basis.

The fountains also seem to be overlooked by students, with the survey showing almost a third of the participants were even not aware of their existence.

The research also brought to light ideas the students wish to contribute to improve the fountain system. Many wish to see a more creative and aesthetic area around the fountains to build a better identity surrounding them.

Others suggested adding shelters over the fountains and art students thought of enhancing the shelters with artworks. Other ideas put forward were for fountains to display a cleaning and maintenance schedule, for the students’ assurance and awareness; and marking them on college maps and on the college website, to help raise awareness on their location for new students.

Another suggestion was for maintenance to address water pressure issues, which seems to be a recurring problem, and that the height of the taps be adjusted to allow students to refill water bottles more comfortably.

When approached, the students’ council showed interest in the fountains’ betterment and the concerns raised. Council members said that while they were not directly involved in the upkeep of the fountains, they were willing to help solve any issue.

The Junior College administration took note of all the comments and ideas put forth to improve the situation of the water fountains.

Leandros Catania and Gillian Vella are first year students at the Junior College, Msida.