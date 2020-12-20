Three years ago I embarked on an academic journey to undertake a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Management at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Education, and was awarded a Tertiary Educational Scholarship Scheme (TESS) by the Ministry of Education to support my studies.

The master’s programme was a part-time course spread over three years so I could still continue teaching while using practical examples from my work experience for the course. The programme consisted of a number of core study units on school leadership and management throughout the taught component of the course.

Although I am currently a secondary school teacher I have always been interested in school management and leadership and this course helped me to expand my knowledge and expertise in this field. It helped me to embrace the challenges our schools and education authorities are facing and provide the analytical, reflective, communication, collaborative and leadership skills required for successful leadership.

The last year was focused solely on my dissertation project which I wanted to carry out in a subject that was close to my heart.

My research area was on well-being at school and the views of senior leadership teams (SLTs) on the promotion of well-being among the members of their school community.

The responsibility for schools to promote well-being is crucial as it will enable students to be productive adults

It focused on how school leaders can create a school and classroom environment that promotes students’ and staff well-being through a whole-school approach. Well-being is a core global issue, and in Malta it is important to recognise and undertake efforts to achieve and sustain higher levels of this desirable condition. Malta is a small nation whose economy depends on its human resources, so the responsibility for schools to promote well-being is crucial as it will enable students to be productive adults in future. It will also ensure happy and satisfied citizens, enjoying positive mental health.

I used a qualitative research methodology, making use of semi-structured interviews as I considered it important to capture the real-life experience of SLT members in promoting wellbeing in their school community.

The study proved useful for educators and heads of school in general as it shed light on effective whole-school strategies in promoting student and staff well-being in secondary schools. Moreover, it also proved useful to me in my practice as a teacher.

It helped me address student well-being by implementing effective pedagogy and assessment, empowering students to have a voice and creating a protective, caring environment in the classroom which is ultimately imperative for learning to take place.

It also helped me to engage in a more collaborative learning environment with my colleagues and seek to build a healthy staff relationships which are fundamental to a teacher’s well-being.

The MA in Educational Leadership and Management is another stepping stone in my education journey and has helped me to develop both my personal and professional growth.

I am grateful for the Tertiary Education Scholarship Scheme for supporting me in pursuing my education goals.