Following a bachelor’s degree in physical education at the University of Malta, Sean Abela sought to further his academic studies overseas. His decision was motivated by his will to improve the quality of the local sport sector through the influence of the international sport culture celebrated at Loughborough University, in England, an institution highly regarded for its sport programmes.

Mr Abela was selected for a master’s programme in ‘Musculoskeletal Sport Science and Health’, where he studied with students of varying backgrounds and learnt of approaches presently absent in Maltese sport.

For the 12-month duration of the course, he crafted and developed an array of skills that changed his perspective of athletic performance.

By assessing the athlete’s individual physiological parameters via 3D motion cameras, GPS trackers and other new technologies, he established that a clearer picture of the areas hindering an athlete’s performance can be collated, allowing for a tailored training programme that can be adapted for the athlete’s individual needs and discipline.

Technology being the catalyst for his vision, Mr Abela has established and focused his studies on the ways in which these same physiological parameters can be utilised for the prevention of injury, as well as the rehabilitation process, where injuries still occur − the goal is a safer return to play.

Mr Abela was a recipient of the Malta Sport Scholarship Scheme financed by the government of Malta.