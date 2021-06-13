4th September 1921

compiled and edited by Fabian Mangion; funded by the Senglea Local Council

This year, Senglea will be commemorating and celebrating the centenary from the coronation of the devout statue of Maria Bambina on September 4, 1921. For this occasion, the Senglea local council entrusted local historian Fabian Mangion to compile a commemorative publication in Maltese, which is being distributed to every household in Senglea.

The publication includes a selection of extracts of the best speeches or sermons by prominent clergyman that were delivered on September 4 to commemorate the occasion throughout the years.

Speeches were delivered by cardinals (such as the 50th Anniversary from the coronation in 1971 by Cardinal Giacomo Lercaro, culminating with the laying of the gold sprig at the foot of the statue to the delight of the late Can Archpriest John Sladden), Maltese Archbishops like the late Mgr Michael Gonzi in 1972, the late Mgr Joseph Mercieca on the 75th anniversary in 1996, by the then bishop of Gozo, now cardinal, Mario Grech in 2008 and by Mgr Charles Scicluna in 2018.

Former Senglean archpriests have also contributed with their speeches like the late Can Archpriest Manwel Brincat in 1941 (during one of the darkest chapters in Senglea’s history during World War II).

The circumstances at the time meant that the sermon or speech, was delivered from the Rabat parish church, since the Senglea basilica had suffered extensive damage during enemy air raids. Other archpriests that delivered the commemorative speeches were Can Vincent Cachia in 2002 and Can Joe Grech in 2012.

Book being distributed to every household in Senglea

Prominent Senglea-born clergyman also left their mark by delivering their speeches for the occasion. These include Can Anton Gouder (1981), the late Mgr Prof. Carm Muscat (1984), the late Can Prev. George Sciriha (1986), Fr Victor Mangion SDB (1989), Fr Bernard Mangion OFM Cap (1992) and Fr Lino Spiteri SJ (2005). The last extract in the publication is from the speech that was delivered in 2020 by Can Jonathan Farrugia, a speech which was also delivered in special circumstances, during the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions it brought with it.

Throughout the years, there were numerous speeches or sermons that were delivered to mark the anniversary of the coronation of the venerated statue of Maria Bambina in Senglea. The tradition continued even in difficult and challenging times such as World War II, in the early 1940s, or during the current pandemic situation.

One common factor however emerges from all the extracts of the speeches that are so diligently reproduced in the publication, that is the strong bond, love and devotion the Sengleans have always demonstrated towards their patron. This culminated with the coronation of the statue of Maria Bambina on September 4, 1921; 50 years later in 1971 with the gold sprig at the feet of the venerated statue; and 75 years later, in 1996, when the statue was covered with plates of gold and silver.

This publication comes at the right time and takes us back in time, a century ago, when the dream and wish of the Sengleans materialised with the coronation of their beloved Bambina.

Mangion captured, in a most profound way, the essence of the devotion the people of Senglea have towards Our Lady through the extracts of these speeches. He also enriched the publication with a number of historical images that not only recalled the memorable occasion, but also others in the years and decades that followed.

Surely this publication is a must-have and deserves a prominent place in personal libraries. It is a publication that Sengleans, like the author and myself, will keep close to their hearts for its significance and importance to our town and its undying devotion towards our beloved Maria Bambina.

A special word of thanks and appreciation also goes to the Senglea Local Council who took the initiative and commissioned the publication. It is the perfect gift to every Senglean who has Maria Bambina at heart, a century after Our Lady was crowned as the Queen of our beloved town.