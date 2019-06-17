Ever wondered if there is something lurking on your food? Last year Malta reported the highest levels of food poisoning for over four years. Good food handling and testing is key to solve the problem, but our instant food culture means there is a very high demand yet little time.

Biomedical engineers Owen Falzon and Kenneth Camilleri, quantitative microbiologist Vasilis Valdramidis and researcher Sholeem Griffin (University of Malta) are collaborating with Farm Fresh Ltd to create a new method for food testing that produces real-time maps for microbial growth. And this all started by conducting extensive scientific research on… ġbejniet (Maltese cheeselets).

Not all microbes are bad; harmful microbes can cause our food to rot or cause food poisoning, but good microbes are responsible for fermentation to create our loved hobż tal-Malti (Maltese bread) and ġbejniet.

The cheeselet-making process is carried out in a sterile environment, but since cheeselets are made from unpasteurised milk, that is milk that still has its own ‘safe’ microbial culture growing within it, the cheeselets would still develop by growing microbe colonies.

Using this new method, the cheeselets are scanned using a special type of light and the light emission is recorded. This creates a bunch of data which is translated using algorithms (designed by the team) into something understandable. The scanning process can identify clean from contaminated cheese, and even specific organisms, which may be ‘bad for business’.

So why is this research important? As cheesy as this all sounds, this technique has the potential to revolutionise the current food-testing processes.

In this fast-paced society, the search for the freshest produce increases together with the demand for instant results. Thanks to ġbejniet they may have found a new method to ease this demand and prevent microbe-caused food poisoning.

The full article is available on the University’s research magazine Think (Issue 26): www.um.edu.mt/think/whats-lurking-on-your-lunch/.

