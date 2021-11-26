A underground reservoir in Vittoriosa’s Victory Square has been restored and is now filled over 800,000 litres of secondary water.

In a statement on Friday, the Energy and Water agency said the water in the restored reservoir will be used to water public landscaping and street cleaning.

The rehabilitation of the 17th century reservoir forms part of the Alter Aqua conservation project which this year named the locality Malta’s “Water Saving City”.

The EWA said the reservoir underwent extensive rehabilitation works to enable the reinstatement of its water catchment capacity, with the removal of over 64 tons of sludge.

Upgrade works in the reservoir were carried out, including cleaning and plastering of floors and walls together with accessibility works to facilitate future cleaning and maintenance works.

The Alter Aqua programme is in its tenth year, promoting non-conventional resources as a solution to water scarcity and climate change.

The program is funded by the Coca-Cola Foundation and has seen $1.3 million US invested to upgrade 21 sites, conserving over 20 million litres of water annually.