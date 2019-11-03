Only 14 per cent of Maltese organisations have strategy for upskilling and reskilling the workforce for the digital age, according to survey

The FHRD’s Annual HR Conference and Expo – ‘HR Transformation: Unravelling the Future’ – took place at the Hilton Conference Centre, St Julian’s.

The conference this year focused on HR transformation, the reshaping of the role of the HR function in organisations and the future world of work. At the event, the results of the 2019 HR Pulse Survey, a joint annual PwC Malta-FHRD publication, were presented.

Key results from the 2019 edition of the survey show that 76 per cent of Maltese organisations are transforming their HR function so as to keep up with the changes in the world of work. However, only 14 per cent of Maltese organisations have a strategy that is current and effective for upskilling and reskilling the workforce for the digital age. Seventy-nine per cent pointed out that they do not use emerging technologies in their HR function.

From the survey, HR departments in Malta are mostly involved in improving recruitment and retention, driving workforce engagement and enhancing employer’s organisation brand. Conversely, they are least involved in encouraging sustainability, increasing profitability and growth and maximising return on workforce productivity. From the responses it is evident that the importance of HR transformation is understood within an organisation, however, HR is not always at the driver seat within organisations to be able to discuss strategic organisational decisions.

The event saw the attendance of more than 500 delegates, at what has become Malta’s largest and longest running HR-related event.

The conference included a keynote on Santander Group’s transformation in response to the future of work delivered by Dan Strode, global director of HR Culture & Strategy. The other main keynote was delivered by Sven Joseph from Cisco on the power of teams through their network. Throughout the day, delegates attended pre-selected workshops, tackling issues such as skills disruption, automation, analytics, upskilling and the future of work.

The event included an expo area, which hosted a wide range of exhibitors showcasing a variety of products and services ranging from insurance services, recruitment options, software systems and training providers.

The conference’s main partners were Castille, Hilton Malta, Mapfre MSV Life plc, Outdoor Living Malta, PWC, Shireburn Indigo, Studioseven and Times of Malta.