Investments and wealth management are being steadily reshaped by market demands for greater efficiency and technological advances. Simon Azzopardi, chief wealth management officer at Bank of Valletta, looks at how the environment is changing and explains how the bank’s offerings are being reshaped in response.

Q. Bank of Valletta has a long and rich history as a retail bank. Is wealth management a new addition?

A. Bank of Valletta will be 50 years old next year. The origins of wealth management services date back to 2002 to a small office in Zachary Street, Valletta. Today we operate centrally from the state-of-the-art Premium Banking Centre in Santa Venera, and through five Investment Centres across Malta and Gozo.

Over its half a century of existence, the bank has evolved around clients’ needs, delivering a wide array of services which today are focused around its three business pillars: retail, wealth and business. Being a community bank, we strive relentlessly to ensure that we meet the financial needs of clients from all walks of life, irrespective of their financial standing.

Q. How has BOV Wealth Management evolved over the years?

A. The group’s initial steps were in stockbroking. From there, it evolved into full-fledged financial advisory services and portfolio management. Today, we have business interest in a fund management company, a fund administrator, a life assurance company, a general insurance company and operate a custody service for its customers and proprietary UCITS funds. All support the largest network of financial advisers in Malta and a Discretionary Portfolio Management Team that is driven by key performance benchmarks.

Our wealth management business model has evolved to cater for the diverse needs of clients across the full segmentation spectrum from retail to high net worth.

Q. What does wealth management entail and what are the strengths of this service?

A. Customer centricity is the key driver. Our operating model is constantly evolving around client needs. Over the years this has allowed us to tailor our services to deliver customer satisfaction through personalised offerings delivered by a professional and highly qualified team. Our approach is based around the customer lifecycle and the financial journey of each client.

We are constantly listening to what our customers say. This applies to all services that the bank delivers and is of high relevance to our investment services team. We are proud of the consistently high customer satisfaction score (CSAT) received from wealth management clients rating the BOV experience.

Q. What about the professional or Gen-Z investor who prefers to carry out investments online? Does BOV Wealth Management cater for this customer?

A. This is a highly interesting segment which is rapidly changing the state of play in the market. Our digital delivery in the field of investments is evolving to meet the needs of this segment. Our clients have two available platforms, namely e-brokerage and e-trader. The first is more oriented towards investors who are mainly looking at securities traded on the local stock exchange (although other investments are available), while the latter is based on the award-winning international platform operated by SAXO bank. This is an online trading platform which empowers customers to invest across global financial markets with low commissions and tight spreads.

We acknowledge that the needs of Gen-Z are causing the biggest disruption to existing wealth management delivery models. In the wake of these developments, BOV is presently enhancing its digital capabilities through a well-articulated collaboration with a wider ecosystem of experience providers. Over the coming years this will allow us to match the growing demand for more sophisticated products and services fuelled by customer expectations.

Q. The bank has introduced a workplace pension for its employees. What does this mean for the bank and its employees?

A. It is widely acknowledged that human talent post-COVID-19 has become a scarce resource across Europe and the rest of the globe. Employers worldwide are struggling to attract and retain employees who add value to their business and clients. While we continue to promote ourselves as an employer of choice, it is an undeniable fact that the high level of mobility in the labour market is having its impact on BOV and its HR strategy. In line with its strategy, this year we rolled out several initiatives to ensure that we continue to attract the best talent.

This includes a new collective agreement with material improvement in salaries and employee benefits, a performance reward system that acknowledges the efforts of top performers with excellent financial rewards and a very generous workplace pension which ensures a hefty contribution from the bank to every employee’s pension pot. As with all the other measures, the workplace pension has been very well received by our employees and their representatives.

The take-up to date has surpassed all expectations, reinforcing the management’s belief that this is one of the best schemes offered by local employers.

Q. Investors have seen some turbulent times over the past years – COVID-19, the war in Ukraine, rising inflation pressures. What is your opinion taking also into consideration the small investor navigating these waters?

A. Financial markets across the globe are currently experiencing one of the most volatile periods in recent history. Over the last 10 months, we have witnessed an almost unprecedented decline in market values across most asset classes.

While good financial advice is always a necessity, the current environment makes it a must. Investors who are experiencing losses must make rational choices. Panic selling without proper advice is a natural reaction to falling markets. It is a common recipe to the irrational realisation of an otherwise potentially recoverable paper loss. The golden mantra that investments are for long-term applies in both bull and bear markets.

The economic turmoil we are witnessing also provides opportunities to enter the financial markets at discounted prices. There is empirical evidence showing that regular monthly investment in a diversified selection of securities is a good way to smoothen out market volatility.

Monthly investment plans and pensions plans are ways to ensure that this technique is put to good use by investing at regular intervals and purchasing more securities when prices are low and fewer securities are in a bull market.

The services of a good financial adviser are key under all market conditions. Inexperienced investors should always consult an adviser or appoint a portfolio manager to manage the portfolio according to set parameters.

Customer experience is a key driver for the bank. It is an on-going journey that unfolds and evolves day-by-day. The bank promises to keep its ears to the ground, listening to the customer needs while, at the same time, driving and instilling the culture of change, pushing towards digital solutions to ensure accessibility. This is a journey that has just started, clearly ambitious but definitely rewarding, for both the bank and its customers.

Q. What does tomorrow’s wealth management look like?

A. It is difficult to predict future outcomes. At BOV, the human element will remain key. Financial advisers will remain in short supply with personal advice a highly sought commodity.

Technology will play an increasingly more prominent role in the strategy of wealth managers both locally and abroad. Digital tools such as mobile apps and social media are most likely to overtake face-to-face advice in the not-so-distant future.

The effective integration of human and digital will be critical for successful players. At one end of the customer spectrum, there will be clients who seek direct human interaction through tech-enabled advisers heavily supported by efficient technology- driven devices. At the other end, self-service clients will seek full direct access to trading platforms. Robotic process automation (RPA) and decision analytics will ensure that they get timely delivery without human intervention. Hybrid models will cater for clients at the centre of the spectrum. A seamless omni-channel experience will become vital.

The most effective wealth managers are those who formulate the right blend of human contact and automation to deliver the best customer experience.

This interview is not to be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Bank of Valletta plc with registered office 58, Zachary Street, Valletta VLT1130, Malta, is a public limited company licensed to carry out the business of banking and investment services in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371 of the Laws of Malta) and the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta). Bank of Valletta plc is an enrolled Tied Insurance Intermediary under the Insurance Distribution Act, Cap. 487 of the Laws of Malta for MAPFRE MSV Life p.l.c. (MMSV) as listed in the MFSA’s Tied Insurance Intermediary (Companies) register, available at https://www.mfsa.mt/financial-services-register. MMSV (C-15722) is authorised under the Insurance Business Act, Cap. 403 of the Laws of Malta. Both entities are regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority with address Mdina Road, Central Business District, Birkirkara CBD 1010 – Malta.

The Workplace Pension Scheme is manufactured by MAPFRE MSV Life plc and distributed by Bank of Valletta plc.