The number of residences sold throughout November increased by more than a third when compared to the same month last year, surpassing pre-pandemic sales.

According to national data, there were 1,324 final deeds of sale for residential property last year - 363 (37.8%) more than a year earlier.

A total of 1,161 final deeds and 1,260 contracts were registered in November 2019, and November 2018 respectively.

Meanwhile, the same data shows that the value of these deeds totalled €293.3 million - 63.9 per cent higher than the corresponding value recorded in November 2020. In November 2019, the value stood at €245.9 million.

The NSO said the information was provisional and was based on residential property sale transactions registered with the tax authority.

Some 93% of these final deeds involved individual buyers (households), with companies accounting for the rest.

Most sales were recorded in Gozo, followed by the region of Żabbar, Xgħajra, Żejtun, Birżebbuġa, Marsascala and Marsaxlokk.