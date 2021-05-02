Now that measures within residential homes for the elderly have been eased a little by public health authorities, residents are gradually readapting to catching up with their friends over lunch and dinner, physically attending Mass, as well as taking part in small group activities that keep their spirits high.

Seen here are some of the crafts done by residents from Roseville, Casa Arkati and Żejtun Home, three of nine elderly homes run by CareMalta. These include red, heart-shaped cards, wooden frames and lovely knitted hearts and roses, among other creations.