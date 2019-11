Residents of several apartments in St Dominic Street, Valletta were forced to get out of bed in a rush on Sunday after Civil Protection officers ordered their evacuation because of a fire.

The blaze was reported at 3.30am and involved a Mercedes Benz car parked just outside.

The blaze spread to a Citroen.

Both cars were extensively damaged but no one was injured.

Doors and windows on the facade of the apartment block were also damaged.