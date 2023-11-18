Residents of an apartment block in Msida were evacuated late on Saturday evening after police received a call regarding concerns about a man threatening to gas leak his apartment.

The situation is now under control, and the man, whose identity is unknown has been taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

A police spokesperson said police first received a call at around 7.00 pm that a man was threatening to leak gas and explode his apartment in Triq Il-Punent in Msida, close to the Msida skatepark.

Following the call, members of the Civil Protection Department, police, and ambulance were on site, and residents were safely evacuated from the building. The road was also closed off as negotiators and medical staff escorted the man out of the building.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, and later to Mount Carmel Hospital.