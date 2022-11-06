Updated 7.30am - Residents of an apartment block in Howard Street, Sliema, were evacuated early on Sunday morning after a fierce fire broke out in a basement garage, producing heavy black smoke.

A fireman prepares to enter the apartment block.

No one was injured but a car and a motorcycle were extensively damaged. Two other cars were also damaged.

The fire broke out at about 5am and firefighters of the Civil Protection Department wearing breathing equipment and protective clothing forced their way into the basement using cutting equipment.

The Civil Protection Department said it deployed six senior officers 20 firefighters and ten fire engines. The fire was contained within the garage complex. Seven residents had to be rescued as they could not evacuate due to the smoke inside the common parts. The apartment block has 25 apartments.

All residents were allowed back to their homes after about 90 minutes.

The scene in Howard Street, Siema.