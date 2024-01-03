Residents have embraced the partial pedestrianisation project of the Mosta centre as it finally nears completion, the town’s mayor said yesterday.

The square is set to remain pedestrianised until the end of January when cast iron bollards that delineate the road from the pavement will be installed. After that, the area immediately in front of Mosta’s imposing basilica will again be open to traffic from Monday to Saturday, mayor Chris Grech said.

The square will be fully pedestrianised on Saturday evenings and Sundays.

There are also plans to close off the square to traffic on feast days and during weekday evenings during the summer, Grech said.

“Residents want the square pedestrianised all the time, but businesses are concerned about sales,” he said, adding that traffic flow is another concern.

The mayor was speaking to Times of Malta at a cafe in the Mosta square as tourists strolled by, men sat on benches, and children played in the square’s centre next to a tall Christmas tree.

It is a welcome relief from 12 endless months of dusty roadworks and embellishment works that infuriated residents, businesses and motorists. As the works are expected to be completed by the end of January or beginning of February, the verdict is out.

Clayton Bugeja, owner of a sports bar Il-Każin welcomed the square’s new look.

“The square is lovely now, and considering that this is a major project, a year was not a long time to complete,” he said.

Bugeja said it makes sense for the square to be closed to traffic at the weekends and hopes to welcome more patrons as people become aware of Mosta square’s new look.

Similarly, Joseph Azzopardi, who owns Mumenti said the new square is “a big improvement”.

As a result, tourists who visit the basilica will spend more time in the town, he said.

Others were not so keen on the changes.

Danielle Moubarak, owner of a Lebanese eatery in the square, said sales dropped by more than half since works began in January.

“Mosta was a ghost town after 7pm. We have suffered a lot; we still had to pay rent, electricity bills and our staff,” she said.

Moubarak added that many began avoiding Mosta centre altogether because of works, and some might not return after finding new establishments.

“Still, the project is beautiful, so I hope people will come,” Moubarak said, adding that sales have been promising in the last days.

Elise Bartolo, a sales assistant, said her shop faced a decrease in sales because the project has led to fewer parking spots.

Other pedestrians bemoaned the fact there are fewer parking spaces because of the project, and one criticised plans to install CCTV cameras intended to fine drivers who park incorrectly.

Asked about parking issues, Grech said that the council’s next priority is to improve Mosta’s parking situation.

Introducing time limits for cars belonging to non-residents has alleviated the problem. In addition, he said, a new school in Mosta will have a large underground parking area, which will be open to residents.