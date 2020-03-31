Residents of apartment blocks surrounding the Town Square Project are on their guard for damages caused by construction works, after holes were drilled too close to an apartment’s foundations.

Gabriel Farrugia has warned that residents should be vigilant to damage to the structure of buildings in the immediate vicinity of the large-scale project, following the appearance of a hole that had been drilled to tie the apartment block’s foundations together.

The longtime Sliema resident alerted others on social media last Saturday with a post showing two holes drilled too close to the wall and foundations of an apartment block.

The two holes which are part of the same digging incident, are part of the new 27-storey Tower Square block being built at Tigne Point Sliema.

He said that neighbours had alerted him to the building slightly shaking in the morning during the construction works happening below their balconies. While one of the holes was drilled too close to a supporting column, the other managed to push through two concrete blocks in the underground parking area.

“As the digging penetrated, it hit a foundation column and the building shook slightly. We have cars parked there. To the untrained eye, this damage is scary and dangerous and makes you question what they are doing when they turn the digging machines on in the morning.”

The red circle shows the hole where the boring entered the basement levels of the apartment block. Picture: Gabriel Farrugia.

He explained that this damage was likely linked to carelessness by the construction workers in their efforts to plant metal rods within the bedrock of the exposed foundations holding up the apartments. This process called rock-pinning helps avoid the foundations moving.

Residents were assured by an architect neighbour that the building would not collapse and the company responsible arrived on Sunday, quick to cover the cost of the damages.

This is just the latest problem that has put residents on their guard about the works. Since February, pre-existing cracks in the concrete walls of the basement garage levels have been getting worse, allowing natural light, rainwater and sewage to seep through.

He said the CEO (of Townsquare) stepped in to take care of the damages.

“The building has always suffered from cracks but when it rains, a lot of water seeps through and we don’t know where it is coming from. It might not be linked but the drilling and shaking is not helping.”

While he was assured that recent damages will not bring down the building, the Sliema resident said he still feels a paranoia surrounding construction sites and a need to call out mistakes.

“I believe it is worth making the fuss about small and not so dangerous mistakes. We cannot let them slip. People should voice their opinion.”

Damage superficial

Townsquare developers acknowledged that their contractors had punctured holes during their rock-pinning exercise.

They said that the holes had punctured a non-load bearing concrete block wall and had "brushed the edge of a reinforced concrete column situated at L-4 basement carpark level."

They add that their inspections confirmed that the "damage was superficial".

"While apologising to residents for any inconvenience, Townsquare wishes to emphasise that it institutes the highest health and safety standards and at no point was the adjoining structure in any danger."