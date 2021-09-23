A large field in central Għargħur which the Church sold last year is earmarked for a “monstrous high-rise project” that residents are fiercely opposing.

The development is covered by three separate applications filed by different people within the development zone but just a stone’s throw away from the village’s urban conservation area.

The unbuilt plot is on Triq il-Wieħed u Tletin ta’ Marżu, measuring 1,100 square metres, within the development zone. It lies just behind the parish church, near the village core.

It was originally planned to be turned into catechism classrooms but was instead sold to developers by the Curia.

Residents who spoke to Times of Malta on condition of anonymity are outraged that the Church is now responsible for further development in their hometown.

Their objections came just 24 hours after Archbishop Charles Scicluna warned political leaders that greed for money and power is spreading like a “disease” and manifesting itself in the “uglification of the Maltese landscape”.

“Is it necessary to tarnish the beauty of our country for a few bucks? Aren’t we capable of controlling our desire for new projects and combining this with wisdom and prudence to create buildings and projects that are aesthetically pleasing and that are in keeping with our country’s typical landscape?” he said.

But his words did not go down well with Għargħurin who are opposing the project. They blame the Church for selling the site which could have remained a green area.

Church had a golden opportunity to hang on to the site and retain it as a green area

One resident said the sermon delivered by archbishop Scicluna on Independence Day was “hypocritical”.

“The Church had a golden opportunity to hang on to the site and retain it as a green area. Instead, it opted to make money off it and sold it to developers who are now seeking to build this monstrous project that is not only going to contribute to the uglification of Malta but will threaten the Għargħur village core and dwarf surrounding buildings,” one resident said.

Questions about the matter have been sent to the Curia.

The fields where the development is proposed.

Meanwhile, the three projects are also being opposed by the cultural heritage watchdog.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has joined several NGOs and residents in strongly objecting to what it described as an “unacceptable” and “cancerous” development.

The site in Għargħur abuts two-storey buildings within the UCA and is only 70 metres away from the parish church of the apostle St Bartholomew, which enjoys Grade 1 scheduling, the watchdog said.

One application (PA 1943/21) was filed by developer Kevin

Azzopardi through his architect Colin Zammit.

The applicant wants to excavate the site, construct three levels of underground garages, an office, two maisonettes and two apartments at groundfloor level and 15 residential units over four floors, including a penthouse.

Another application (PA 7953/20), filed by John Agius through his architect Ioni Bugeja, seeks to excavate the site for two parking spaces at semi-basement level and four overlying apartments and washrooms at roof level.

The third application (PA 1824/21) for the site was filed by Daniel Anastasi through his architect Colin Zammit.

He is seeking a permit to excavate for 26 garages on three basement levels – accessed from the adjacent site – and build two maisonettes at groundfloor and 11 residential units on four more floors.

Cultural heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa is another objector, insisting the development as proposed would have “a detrimental impact on the surrounding traditional dwellings within Għargħur’s UCA”.

33 flats, an office and 54 garages, rising to six storeys

Another NGO, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, noted that two adjacent developments would together form a massive block of 33 flats, an office and 54 garages, rising to six storeys right next to a rural village conservation area.

“This is the sort of development that is spreading like a cancer all over Malta, as blank party walls and pencil developments ruin every previously attractive town and vista,” Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar said.