Residents of a street in Rabat have claimed that works on the Għeriexem belvedere carried out last year have worsened damage to their homes, causing cracks to appear along the street and inside their properties.

Infrastructure Malta began works on the belvedere in June of 2020 after indications that the road, which was built on weak rock, risked collapse.

As part of the €4 million infrastructural investment, concrete pillars were installed to serve as a new foundation.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier, Karl Andrew Micallef

Condition reports seen by Times of Malta and photographs provided by Infrastructure Malta show that some damage already existed prior to the start of works.

However, the residents maintain the damage got worse as a result of the project.

Residents of Ġilormu Dingli Street, which runs parallel to Għeriexem road, invited Times of Malta into their homes.

Buildings seem to have suffered significant damage, with cracks and fissures running through walls and ceilings. There were gaps where chunks of rock appear to have fallen out, and tiles and concrete flooring were visibly raised off the ground.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The street itself also appears to have suffered some damage, with cracks running through the asphalt and the appearance of a sink-hole, which has since been patched up with concrete.

During the works, 12 households were temporarily relocated for four weeks, with Infrastructure Malta providing them €1,000 each to cover costs.

Despite reassurances that any subsequent damage would be dealt with, the agency maintains it should not be held responsible for pre-existing damage.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

But residents are adamant. “In the 11 years that I've lived here, I've never experienced the amount of damage that has happened in these past few months,” one woman said.

“The wall is cracked and it keeps running down. Even in the road, you can see it, it’s everywhere you look.”

She said she’d met Infrastructure Malta but the residents have been ignored.

“We’re living in these houses and we don’t know what’s going to happen to them. We don’t know how safe we are.”

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Another resident, John, said residents had been left to fend for themselves.

He said residents had taken pictures and footage of the road before and after the project. “Our damages were aggravated, most likely due to the project, and we feel we’re not being taken seriously.”

Shirley said: “We were reassured on multiple occasions. They even came to our properties and we signed an agreement that any damages would be fixed by them. Now it's like it’s never been discussed before.”

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Valerie, a single mother with two children, said she was “disappointed” with the agency’s response.

“After all this damage we’ve been told to just cover it up with some cement. It’s very disappointing.

Shawn said the agency had been shown the damage in the road, “which you can even see from the gauges they’ve affixed themselves”.

“They are the authority we need to seek redress from and we’re ignored or met with arrogance. We’re not asking for special treatment, we are asking for the problems to be solved.”

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola, who has been supporting the residents, said that their plight was indicative of the track record of Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg and its CEO Frederick Azzopardi.

“These two have become notorious for the destruction of the Maltese landscape, for the uprooting of trees, for violating private property without informing the owners,” he said.

“They keep getting away with this impunity. Because of this arrogant gang of two, people can no longer live safely in their houses.”

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A spokesperson for IM said reports conducted before the start of works show the properties already had significant damage and had previously been declared unsafe by “relevant authorities”.

After works were completed, he said, the project’s architects reported that no new damages had occurred.

“The residents, including the one who had requested pre-compensation in summer 2021, admitted they had already sought legal advice on the possibility of seeking redress from the original property developers for building them on inadequate foundations, but were told they could no longer do so since such responsibilities carry a 10-year prescription period,” he said.

“While Infrastructure Malta accepts justified claims for damages caused by its works, it cannot be unfairly pressured to pay compensation for damages caused by pre-existing conditions it is not responsible for, such as buildings constructed on inadequate foundations,” the agency said.