A development application that will see 19,115 square metres of untouched rural land in Pembroke turned into a Chinese embassy has been approved by the Planning Authority.

The permit was granted alongside a number of conditions, including the payment of a planning gain fee of €477,875 to be paid to the Planning Fund or to be invested into a project of the Pembroke local council’s choosing, in order to offset the impact of the project.

An overwhelming majority of the Planning Board voted in favour of the development. Nine members - Vincent Cassar, Martin Camilleri, Victor Axiaq, Joseph Brincat, Gilmour Camilleri, Saviour Debono Grech, Sean Mangion, Duncan Mifsud and Omar Vella voted in favour and only two members - Annick Bonello and council representative Kevin Borg, voted against the development.

The building footprint will be of 3,714 square metres, taking up some 26.6% of the developable site or 19.4% of the total site area.

Gardens will make up 5,150 square metres, while 8,600 square metres, or 45% of the total site will be taken up by soft landscaping.

The facilities will include two residential quarters, consular facilities, a gateway area, an embassy block, a gymnasium as well as tennis courts which have been incorporated into the soft landscaping portion of the plans.

In public submissions against the project, a number of residents spoke out on the detrimental impact they said the project is set to have on the area and surrounding community, with residents citing the loss of a substantial green area to development, the prospect of increased traffic congestion as well as the impact on coastal views.

Resident Duncan Tong expressed frustration that the proposed buildings would exceed height limitations and recommendations were not being made for the use of an alternative site though a disused building that could be used for the embassy’s needs.

“In light of the wider context of development in this country, why isn't an alternative site being suggested for development, because the amount of space being proposed for use is not justified,” he asked.

Resident Anna Maria Hodos echoed the sentiment, saying that the vision for the environment was short-sighted.

“People need green spaces and they are decreasing year by year. We need to be thinking long-term, not just for our generation but beyond. We cannot leave a legacy of only roads and buildings and no nature on this island,” she said.

On behalf of Moviment Graffitti, resident Rafel Grima said the group had previously presented five points in oppositions to the proposal, namely the loss of virgin land, the lack of protection for endemic and protected flora and fauna that may reside on the site as well as the potential for danger in the new access road incorporated into the plans.

Opposition shadow minister for the environment David Thake questioned the need for a “super embassy” for China, in view of a “damning” report on the state of biodiversity of the Maltese islands.

“Let us seriously consider the irreparable damage we are doing to a green area by transforming it into another building in an already overdeveloped country,” Thake said.

Compromise fee was turned down

The board also voted on a request by the Chinese government to reduce the planning gain fee, claiming to be exempt through the Vienna Convention on diplomatic missions.

The applicant’s architect argued that the fee should be calculated on the gross floor area of built space, which amounted to 11,000 square metres, rather than on the entire site. The planning gain is calculated by a standard formula that has been in effect in all other cases.

A compromise for the sum of €350,000 was proposed, however this was turned down by the board.

The site, which is located close to Australia Hall, is a thriving garigue land located in close proximity to an area given protection for its rich biodiversity.

Pembroke residents had heavily opposed and criticised the project in the run-up to the decision, with over 6,000 objections accumulating against the project’s application.

Residents decried the sullying of the context of colonial buildings, such as Grade 1 scheduled barracks and buildings like Australia Hall, with more modern structures.

Additionally, residents also expressed displeasure at the additional traffic the project would bring and exacerbate the already burdened traffic situation at peak hours in the locality.