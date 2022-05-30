The police have advised residents in the area of Triq l-Ibraġ, Ibraġ to keep their windows closed as a grass fire in Wied Għomor envelopes the area in smoke.

Motorists were also urged to avoid the area.

The fire broke out at about 2pm and several streets linking Swieqi with Wied Għomor were also closed to enable firefighters to battle the blaze, which spread quickly, fanned by a strong wind.

Neighbours reported ash falling on their yards and roofs.

The Civil Protection Department deployed several fire engines.

The police said no one was injured.

Photo: James Crockford.

The blaze at Wied Għomor.