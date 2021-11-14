Scores of residents and citizens took part in a cultural walk around Marsascala Bay on Sunday, organised by Graffitti, to protest against a planned yacht marina.

Transport Malta's proposal for a yacht marina in the bay has been met with scepticism with residents fearing it will spell "suicide" for the village.

Several protests against the marina have since been held.

Graffitti said in a statement on Sunday that, through the marina, Transport Malta plans to transform Marsascala Bay taking over the sea and the shores and hampering social and cultural activities.

During stops around the bay, architect Ruben Abela, President of the Wirt iż-Żejtun association, recounted important events, showed historical sites, and passed on information of socio-cultural value.