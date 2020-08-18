He has been subjected to so much criticism and faced so many calls for his resignation that it is unlikely Peter Grech decided to step down as Attorney General only because he has, finally, succumbed to pressure.

Grech was a controversial official, whose actions (or lack of them) have contributed to Malta’s reputation being blemished on the international stage and its rule of law to deteroriate.

Yesterday, Grech issued his resignation letter, stating that it was his job’s impact on his health in recent years which forced him to quit.

Grech expressed regret over the fact he was frequently a source of political debate, which he described as being at times “unfair” and aimed to fuel false perceptions.

Resignations at the top are very rare in this country, which further underscores the need for full accountability and transparency when they do occur. It was therefore a relief to see Grech’s letter of resignation. Whether he was being completely truthful with his reasons remains to be seen.

Joseph Muscat resigned as prime minister but the people remain in the dark to this very day as to why. Likewise, they can only try to guess the identity of the foreign individual who paid for the very expensive family holiday.

The testimony coming out of court over the past weeks and months should be more than enough to convince anyone with any objectivity that not all is well in the state of Malta.

Secrecy, usually veiled under the term ‘confidentiality’, corrupts good governance and damages the rule of law, especially if the institutions meant to act as checks and balances fail to fulfil their constitutional duties without fear or favour.

Grech was appointed Attorney General by a Nationalist administration in 2010 when Silvio Camilleri became chief justice.

Just months before his retirement, Camilleri warned, in late 2017, that when the three authorities vested with the power to enforce the laws – the police, the Attorney General and the courts – fail to do their duty, the rule of law collapses and the rule of the delinquents prevails.

As he faced one accusation after another of failing to fulfil his duty, Grech constantly sought to defend his actions.

Even if, for the sake of argument, it was to be accepted that the spirit was willing, anecdotal and circumstantial evidence now being backed up by court evidence show that the body was weak.

The public ‘charge sheet’ against him contains many counts and the imputed offences are varied. Perhaps the most grave is when the family of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia described as a “murder memo” his advice that it would be “drastic” and “intrusive” for the police to seize Nexia BT’s servers to gain more information about the Panama companies set up by former Muscat top aide Keith Schembri and ex-minister Konrad Mizzi.

The Appeals Court judgment last December, finding him guilty of breaching the leader of the Opposition’s human rights when he refused to hand over a copy of the Egrant inquiry – which he had no problem passing on to the prime minister – denuded Grech of the last vestiges of legitimacy that qualified him to occupy such high office.

Grech, and his political masters, whoever they may be, must understand that merely resigning does not redeem him of his many sins of omission and, perhaps, of commission too. A formal, thorough inquiry and a police investigation would not be out of place.