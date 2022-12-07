Olivier Giroud looked back Tuesday at the route he took to become a World Cup winner and record-breaking goalscorer for France and said he had shown younger players that it was possible to be a late developer and still “move mountains”.

The veteran 36-year-old netted his 52nd France goal in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Poland that took the holders into a World Cup quarter-final with England and allowed him to overtake Thierry Henry to become his country’s all-time leading scorer.

A non-scoring member of France’s victorious 2018 World Cup campaign, the AC Milan striker’s remarkable career success comes despite him not making his international debut until the age of 25.

The contrast with his strike partner Kylian Mbappe, who is still just 23, could hardly be more stark — at the same age Giroud was still playing in Ligue 2.

“There have been lots of great memories, some real highs and some lows,” Giroud said as he spoke to reporters in Doha on Tuesday.

