Keith Hopkins enjoyed a winning start as Malta coach as the national team battled past Cyprus in a dramatic Rugby Europe Conference encounter at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Saturday.

It was a resilient performance from the home side that managed to tame the physical challenge posed by the Cypriots to delight the home crowd with a crucial victory.

Thomas Holloway, Rob Holloway, and Brandon Dalton grabbed Malta’s tries while Chris Dudman added further points from his boot to give the Maltese a commanding 22-12 lead. But the Cypriots fought back late on to move just five points adrift but it had to be some stout defending from the hosts to ensure the win.

