MALTA 1

Attard 44

SLOVAKIA 3

Pokorny 45; Iko 90, 90+

MALTA

A. Sylla; A. Vella, C. Gauci, A. Bradshaw, M. Grima, A. Attard (84 J. Attard), A. Zammit (80 J. Zammit), S. Dimech, A. Garzia, M. Veselji (86 S. Mackay), C. Zammit Lonardelli.

SLOVAKIA

I. Krajcirik; T. Nemcik, A. Obert, P. Pokorny, F. Lichy, R. Galcik (64 A. Goljan), D. Strelec (64 T. Bobcek), J. Kadak (81 A. Tucny), A. Kapralik (64 P. Iko), I. Mesik (80 S. Nebyla), P. Kovacik.

Referee Snir Levy (Israel FA).

Yellow cards Mesik, Kokorny, Vella, Garzia, Goljan, Bobcek.

Red card Garzia (M) 85.

Two stoppage-time goals from Slovakia dashed Malta’s hopes of securing an impressive point in the European Championship qualifiers at the Centenary Stadium.

Slovakia, who created numerous goalscoring opportunities, made their pressure count with a Patrik Iko brace during the six additional minutes given by the fourth official.

This was Malta’s fifth defeat in this qualification campaign as they remain third on six points, level with Lithuania and Northern Ireland.

Led by Gilbert Agius, Malta will now bring the curtains down on their assignments with an away trip to Spain next Tuesday.

